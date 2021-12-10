Chicago man charged with shooting victim multiple times in Woodlawn

A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting a 32-year-old man multiple times in Woodlawn last month.

Major Taylor, 20, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

Chicago police say Taylor was identified as the suspect who shot a man multiple times on Nov. 16 in the 1000 block of East 67th Street.

Taylor was arrested Thursday and charged accordingly.

