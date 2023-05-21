Chicago man charged with trying to kidnap woman in Evanston

A Chicago man is charged with trying to kidnap a woman in Evanston on Saturday.

Police said the attempted kidnapping happened on University Place. The victim told officers the man had tried to push her into his car, but she was able to escape.

She quickly spotted a police officer, flagged him down, and told him what had happened.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Two Evanston police officers spotted the suspect's Ford Escape, and tried to stop him. He did not immediately stop.

Once he did pull over, he was taken into custody and identified by the victim.

Police said the suspect is James Saye, 28, of Chicago. He is charged with felony attempted kidnapping and felony aggravated fleeing and eluding. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on May 22 in Skokie.