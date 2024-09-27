Chicago man accused in Dan Ryan shooting

The Brief A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a May shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway. The suspect, Terrence Robinson of Chicago, is charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. Robinson was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in late September and awaits his first court appearance.



A 37-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway earlier this year.

Terrence Robinson was taken into custody on September 26. The arrest stems from an incident that took place on May 30, 2024, when shots were fired at a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 94 near 120th Street.

Although the victim’s vehicle was struck, the victim was not injured.

Robinson now faces a charge of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, a Class 1 Felony. He's currently being held at the Chicago Police Department’s 4th District and is awaiting his first court appearance.

Terrence Robinson | ISP