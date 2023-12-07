Chicago man denied pre-trial release after facing slew of charges

A Chicago man who is facing a slew of gun and drug charges was denied pre-trial release, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

Denzel Guajardo-Ross, 30, appeared in court Thursday morning. His charges are listed below:

One count of armed habitual criminal (Class X Felony)

One count of armed violence (Class X Felony)

One count of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance – cocaine (Class X Felony)

One count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – cocaine (Class 1 Felony)

One count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 2 Felony)

One count of unlawful use/possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 3 Felony)

One count of aggravated fleeing and eluding (Class 4 Felony)

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 when a blue Ford disregarded a red light near the Zenleaf dispensary in the 700 block of Butterfield Road, according to officials. The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage.

Ross was the driver of the Ford and police said they saw him coming out of the dispensary before getting back into his vehicle.

An officer followed Ross closely and saw him commit a lane violation, prompting a traffic stop.

However, Ross didn't pull over and headed eastbound at a high rate of speed on Butterfield Road, police said.

During the pursuit, Ross crashed into multiple vehicles. When the officer arrived at the crash scene, Ross ran away on foot while armed with a handgun, authorities said.

Officers followed Ross and were able to take him into custody. They also found 15 grams of cocaine inside of the Ford.

Ross is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18 for arraignment.