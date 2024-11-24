Chicago man faces attempted murder charge after shooting in Austin

A Chicago man was charged following a shooting in the Austin neighborhood that left a man critically wounded.

Glenn Russell, 36, was arrested Thursday in the 10000 block of West O'Hare Street. Police said Russell shot a 22-year-old man in the 400 block of North Laramie Avenue.

Russell was charged with one felony count of attempted murder. He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.

Police did not specify when the shooting occurred.