Chicago man facing federal charges following last week’s U.S. Capitol riot

A Chicago man is among the latest to face federal charges as a result of last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Kevin James Lyons, 40, has been charged with two misdemeanor counts related to the violent incident last week in Washington, D.C, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

He has been charged with entering restricted grounds without lawful authority, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Lyons was arrested Wednesday morning in Chicago. He is the second known person from Illinois to face federal charges as a result of last week’s U.S. Capitol breach.

On Friday, federal prosecutors announced charges against Bradley Rukstales. Court records allege Rukstales was discovered amid a crowd inside the U.S. Capitol that was making loud noises, kicking chairs, and throwing and spraying unknown substances at officers.