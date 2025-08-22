Chicago man charged after allegedly using fake check to steal Jeep in New Lenox

article

A Chicago man has been charged after police said he used a fraudulent cashier’s check to steal a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 during a private sale this week in New Lenox.

What we know:

Police said Anthony Huff met with the seller on Aug. 16 and provided $4,000 in cash along with a $33,000 cashier’s check, which was later determined to be fake.

Detectives identified Huff through surveillance video and, with assistance from the Tri County Auto Theft Task Force, located the Jeep during a traffic stop in Chicago on Aug. 20. Huff was allegedly driving the vehicle and found with altered financial documents and a fake driver’s license, authorities said.

During questioning, Huff admitted to his involvement in the fraudulent purchase, according to police. He was charged with forgery, theft, aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle and burglary.