Chicago man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Mariano's parking lot identified

A 37-year-old man who was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood has been identified.

Around 4:27 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the Mariano's rooftop parking lot in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and two men got out and fired shots.

SkyFOX captured overhead video of the man's front windshield – left riddled with bullets.

"It’s just another unfortunate incident that’s happening right around the corner and in a busy time," said Nick Bianchi, a customer. "Definitely seems more brazen."

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

According to the Cook County medical examiner, the victim was identified as Darian Neal of the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Nobody was reported in custody.

"We are working with law enforcement on this investigation and have no further details at this time," a Mariano's spokesperson said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, customers – many who were there to prepare for Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations – were stunned to learn the news.

"Especially during these times, the holiday season, it’s horrible to hear about tragic news and things that happen like that. Breaks my heart," said Chucky Sullivan.

The store remained open Monday night, while a police car blocked the entrance to the store’s upper parking deck.