Chicago man accused of using fireworks in failed Oak Forest arson

A Chicago man suspected of using fireworks to try to set a home on fire in southwest suburban Oak Forest last weekend is facing arson charges.

Israel Vargas, 38, was arrested after officers determined he was the person who attempted to set a home in the 4400 block of Adele Lane on fire on July 7, according to a statement from Oak Forest police.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about a possible house fire. The caller told police that a person poured an unknown liquid on fireworks that were then placed near the home. Grass and shrubbery surrounding the home caught fire as the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Israel Vargas, 38. (Oak Forest Police Department)

An Oak Forest police officer in the area noticed the suspect, later determined to be Vargas, walking along Fieldcrest Drive and took him into custody.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved a felony charge of attempted arson and one count of possession of explosives or explosive or incendiary devices.

No further information was immediately available.