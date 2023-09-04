Chicago man forced his way inside home and killed 53-year-old woman, police say

article

A Chicago man is accused of killing a woman after forcing his way into a West Side home over the weekend.

Marvin Wells, 59, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of home invasion, one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, Wells forcibly entered a home in the 4200 block of West Adams Street just before 8 a.m. Saturday. He then allegedly fatally injured a 53-year-old woman who was inside.

Police did not say how the woman was killed. She has also not been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Wells was arrested the same day as the murder and was allegedly found to be in possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He was placed in custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information has been provided by police.