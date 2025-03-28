Chicago man found guilty of sex trafficking young victims, kidnapping two of them

The Brief A Chicago man was convicted of sex trafficking five victims, including a 15-year-old girl, and kidnapping two of them. The jury found Dennis Williams, 33, guilty on all seven counts, and he faces a minimum of 15 years to life in prison. Victims testified that Williams used threats, violence, and drugs to force them into commercial sex.



A Chicago man was convicted this week of sex trafficking five young victims and kidnapping two of them.

The federal trial detailed how 33-year-old Dennis Williams used coercion, threats, and physical abuse to control the victims and force them into commercial sex.

What we know:

A Chicago jury on Tuesday found Williams guilty of all seven charges against him.

At the week-long trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Williams trafficked five victims, including a 15-year-old girl, by using violence, drugs, and threats to control them. He often restrained or assaulted the victims to force them to do what he said and turn over the money made from the scheme.

Williams also kidnapped two of the victims.

On Aug. 2, 2022, he lured a victim inside his truck before abruptly driving away. She escaped by jumping from the moving vehicle.

On Jan. 10, 2023, Williams kidnapped another victim by keeping her in his closet overnight and then forcing her to have sex with strangers for money. After being confined to the closet overnight, she escaped by jumping out of a second-floor window and running a quarter-mile to a Chicago Public Library branch for help.

Dig deeper:

Williams operated his trafficking scheme in 2022 and 2023, using his Chicago home and motels in south suburban Lansing.

He also forced a 17-year-old girl—whom he repeatedly assaulted—to assist him in trafficking other victims.

All five victims testified about their abuse at the trial.

Dennis Williams | U.S. Attorney’s Office

What's next:

Williams will remain in custody as he awaits sentencing, which is set for Oct. 7.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, with a maximum possible sentence of life.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual exploitation, resources are available through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at www.missingkids.com or by calling 1-800-843-5678.