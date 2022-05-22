Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man helps police rescue woman chained up in home in city's Pullman neighborhood

By
Published 
Updated 9:44PM
Pullman
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago man helps police rescue woman chained up in home in city's Pullman neighborhood

Antoine Dobine was out walking along 119th and Eggleston when he heard screams coming from a home. "As I get closer: 'Help!' Bam, bam bam! I said, 'Who is that?' 'Help!' That's when I called police," Dobine explained. Nate Rodgers reports.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man helped police rescue a missing woman in the city's Pullman neighborhood on Saturday.

Antoine Dobine was out walking along 119th and Eggleston when he heard screams coming from a home.

"As I get closer: 'Help!' Bam, bam bam! I said, 'Who is that?' 'Help!' That's when I called police," Dobine explained.

Once police arrived, they found a woman, 36, reportedly chained in an upstairs bedroom for days. She allegedly told officers she had been abducted and raped.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Half a dozen homes on this block are abandoned, with lawns overgrown with weeds and strewn with debris.

Neighbors said the home where the woman was found had been vacant for more than 30 years.

"Now I fear for every woman in that community, because [the attacker is] still at large," Dobine said.