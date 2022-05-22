Chicago man helps police rescue woman chained up in home in city's Pullman neighborhood

A Chicago man helped police rescue a missing woman in the city's Pullman neighborhood on Saturday.

Antoine Dobine was out walking along 119th and Eggleston when he heard screams coming from a home.

"As I get closer: 'Help!' Bam, bam bam! I said, 'Who is that?' 'Help!' That's when I called police," Dobine explained.

Once police arrived, they found a woman, 36, reportedly chained in an upstairs bedroom for days. She allegedly told officers she had been abducted and raped.

Half a dozen homes on this block are abandoned, with lawns overgrown with weeds and strewn with debris.

Neighbors said the home where the woman was found had been vacant for more than 30 years.

"Now I fear for every woman in that community, because [the attacker is] still at large," Dobine said.