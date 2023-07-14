Chicago man who led authorities on high speed chase in stolen vehicle sentenced

A Chicago man who led authorities on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle on the Eisenhower Expressway in 2021 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Kevonta Robinson, 21, pled guilty to a felony county of armed violence during a court appearance Thursday afternoon, according to a statement from DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. Robinson has been held at the DuPage County Jail since his bond was set on Sept. 28, 2021.

On Sept. 27, 2021, an Illinois State trooper saw a 2016 Honda CRV speeding on the shoulder of westbound I-290 near Mannheim Road, the state's attorney's office said.

The trooper attempted to stop the Honda after learning it had been carjacked out of Cook County earlier that day, and was involved in two armed robberies.

The driver, later identified as Robinson, exited the expressway on the southbound I-294 ramp to westbound Ogden Avenue in DuPage County, where he drove into oncoming traffic and disobeyed a red light at Oak Street.

Kevonta Robinson (DuPage County states attorney)

Robinson turned on southbound Oak Street, where he blew through a stop sign before fleeing the vehicle at Fuller Road, the statement said.

As he fled, Robinson ran through a residential area before he was taken into custody by police in a detached garage on Oak Street.

Authorities recovered a loaded Beretta 9mm pistol with a bullet in the chamber that Robinson disposed of in a backyard as he ran from police.

"With a complete disregard for public safety and in a stolen vehicle, Mr. Robinson led police on a high-speed chase in the middle of the afternoon just blocks from a grammar school," Berlin said. "To compound matters, in an attempt to avoid capture, Mr. Robinson fled on foot, running from the police through a residential neighborhood with a loaded weapon, again in the middle of the afternoon."

On Friday morning, Robinson appeared in court again where he was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge of unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution.

The two sentences will be served concurrently.