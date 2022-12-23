Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan amid cold snap to keep tradition alive

A Chicago man is making a splash and continuing tradition, despite the arctic weather.

On Friday, Dan O'Conor, also known as the Great Lake Jumper, leaped into Lake Michigan.

This is a daily tradition he started in June 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, and he has successfully kept the jumps going for more than two years now.

However, a swim in negative seven-degree weather is not what most medical experts would advise.