Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan amid cold snap to keep tradition alive

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Winter Weather
'Great Lake Jumper' dives into Lake Michigan on coldest day of 2022

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is making a splash and continuing tradition, despite the arctic weather.

On Friday, Dan O'Conor, also known as the Great Lake Jumper, leaped into Lake Michigan.

This is a daily tradition he started in June 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, and he has successfully kept the jumps going for more than two years now.

However, a swim in negative seven-degree weather is not what most medical experts would advise.