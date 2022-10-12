Chicago man reported missing since June: police

article

A 65-year-old man has been missing from the Burnside area of Chicago since June 4.

Police say Maurice "Mike" McHerron was last seen near East 92nd Street and South Greenwood Avenue.

McHerron is 5'9, about 200 lbs. and has brown eyes. He has also been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

He frequents the area of 120th Street and Eggleston.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

If anyone has information about this man's whereabouts they can contact the Chicago Police Department Area Two Detectives Special Victims's Unit at 312-747-8274.