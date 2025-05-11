Chicago man reunites with flight crew who saved his life at O’Hare

The Brief Thomas Beavers collapsed shortly after boarding an American Airlines flight on April 9. Flight attendants and federal air marshals provided lifesaving care and comforted his wife. The airline honored the crew with its "Real American Hero Award" for their actions.



An emotional reunion at O’Hare International Airport brought together a Chicago man and the flight crew who helped save his life.

The backstory:

On April 9, shortly after boarding an American Airlines flight, Thomas Beavers suffered a medical emergency that left him unconscious and in critical condition.

Three American Airlines flight attendants and three federal air marshals based out of O’Hare quickly jumped into action, providing lifesaving care to Beavers while also comforting his wife, Glenda.

"One of the things I did thank them for was really the way they took care of my wife, because as I was out, she was frantic, and they gave her the comfort she needed," Beavers said.

Why you should care:

Flight attendants Rosalie Coil, Calvin Sampson, and Michele Mason, along with the three air marshals, were honored with the airline’s "Real American Hero Award" for their bravery and service above and beyond the call of duty.