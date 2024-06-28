Chicago man sentenced for hit-and-run outside Guaranteed Rate Field

A Chicago man accused of mowing down four people outside Guaranteed Rate Field and fleeing the scene last year has been sentenced to prison.

After striking the victims on June 20, 2023, police said Condelarious Garcia continued driving to the Dan Ryan Expressway with one of the victims hanging through the sunroof of the car.

Garcia had been charged with four felony counts of failure to report an accident causing injury, four felony counts of aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm, and one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license. He was also cited for failing to reduce speed, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and expiration of registration.

Garcia's bond was set at $200,000 with special conditions — electronic monitoring and no contact with the victims or any witnesses.

Now, a year later, the 21-year-old Garcia was sentenced to 4.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Condelarious Garcia, on the left, his mugshot right after the incident. On the right, his most recent mugshot.

What the authorities said that night

Around 6:30 p.m. on June 20, 2023, officials said a male suspect in a silver sedan was driving eastbound in the 300 block of West 35th Street when he struck two women and two men who were crossing the street to head to the White Sox game.

One of the male victims was launched airborne by the impact of the crash and landed in the sunroof of the vehicle as the driver sped away, police said.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop near 47th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway and the male driver was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. Two men, 23 and 25, and a 20-year-old woman were passengers in the vehicle and taken to nearby hospitals where they were listed in fair condition, police said.

Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Fred Melean said all four people in the vehicle were in custody at the hospitals.

The male victim who landed in the sunroof was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, per Illinois State Police and the Chicago Fire Department.

Chicago police said the pedestrians who were hit included a 51-year-old woman who was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition. A 25-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and a 24-year-old was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

In total, police said eight people were hospitalized, including the pedestrians and the four people in the vehicle.

Hit-and-run outside Sox Park on Tuesday night | Provided

The White Sox released the following statement:

"Four fans were injured this evening in a hit-and-run incident outside Guaranteed Rate Field prior to the start of tonight’s Chicago White Sox game. The injured were treated at the scene and transported to local hospitals, while the Illinois State Police and Chicago Police apprehended the suspect blocks away.

Our hearts go out to the four fans who were injured this evening, their families and friends, as well as the fans who witnessed the incident on their way to a baseball game. The Chicago White Sox organization expresses its appreciation to the Chicago Police Department, the Chicago Fire Department, the Illinois State Police and others, including fans, who responded to the incident and provided immediate care for the victims."

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.