Chicago man sentenced for nude photo scheme targeting college-aged women

A Chicago man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a scheme involving the illicit acquisition and distribution of nude photos of college-aged women.

Between June 2021 and December 2022, Joseph Alexander Valdez, 30, targeted victims across the United States, including students at Florida State University and the University of Florida. Valdez deceived them into providing their SnapChat passwords.

Once accessing their accounts, Valdez obtained personal information such as names, phone numbers, and email addresses, along with downloading saved photos, including explicit images. Court documents revealed he traded and shared these photos in online forums.

Valdez also taunted victims by bragging about possessing their private photos and commenting on their bodies. In total, he targeted over 700 women.

"The defendant’s calculated invasion of the victims’ privacy is both despicable and illegal," said U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody of the Northern District of Florida. "Moreover, his attempts to shame, taunt, and in some instances extort his victims, demonstrate his predatory nature and desire to inflict harm."

Valdez pleaded guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and stalking. In addition to his eight-year sentence, he will serve three years of supervised release and pay restitution to his victims.