Chicago man sentenced for Orland Park carjacking, shooting at officer

A Chicago man who carjacked a vehicle in south suburban Orland Park and fired shots at a police officer during a chase that followed has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

David Johnson carjacked the vehicle on February 12, 2021. According to prosecutors, the victim was sitting in his car outside his home when Johnson pointed a gun at his head and demanded the keys. Johnson then stole the vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase into Chicago, where he crashed into another car in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood.

Johnson fled on foot after the crash and fired shots at an Oak Forest police officer who was chasing him. He was arrested a short time later by Chicago cops.

At the time of the carjacking, Johnson was on court-supervised release for a previous federal firearm conviction. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal carjacking and firearm charges.

Johnson was given 15 years during a hearing in federal court in Chicago last Thursday.