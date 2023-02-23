Chicago man sentenced for robbing Domino's Pizza, Dunkin Donuts in DuPage County

article

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 21 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for robbing two DuPage County businesses in 2020.

Devonte Johnson, 23, entered a plea of guilty Thursday to two counts of armed robbery.

On Jan. 4, 2020, DuPage County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of an armed robbery that occurred at the Domino's Pizza located at 5531 Belmont Road in unincorporated Downers Grove.

When officers arrived, the suspects had already fled the scene.

While investigating, authorities determined that at about 1:29 p.m., two men, one of whom was later identified as Johnson, entered the Domino's Pizza.

Johnson then walked behind the counter, pointed a gun at the cashier and ordered the cashier to open the register.

The cashier complied with the orders and Johnson and his accomplice, who is unknown at this time, took the money from the register.

While still pointing a gun at the cashier, Johnson ordered the cashier to open the safe.

The cashier complied again with his orders, and Johnson took the money from the safe.

Johnson and his accomplice then fled the scene in a Mercedes-Benz that had been stolen earlier that day in Bolingbrook.

Through the course of their investigation, authorities learned that shortly before the armed robbery at Domino's Pizza, Johnson and an accomplice entered a Dunkin Donuts located at 4300 Lincoln Avenue in Lisle at about 1:19 p.m.

The unidentified accomplice brandished a loaded gun at the cashier and demanded money from the cash register, prosecutors said. The clerk complied.

The accomplice then ordered the cashier to open the safe. When the cashier complied, the two men took money from the safe and fled the scene.

Later that day, Johnson and several other individuals were involved in a high-speed pursuit in the stolen Mercedes, which ended when the car crashed, prosecutors said.

After the crash, Johnson fled the scene on foot but was taken into custody a short time later.

A loaded gun was found about 400 yards from the crash.

"In DuPage County, we take violent gun crimes very seriously, as Mr. Johnson learned today," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "The fact that Mr. Johnson used a stolen vehicle to commit two armed robberies where he terrorized two individuals who were just trying to make an honest living is extremely disturbing. Thanks to the cooperative efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies involved however, Mr. Johnson’s one-day crime spree will not go unpunished, as he now finds himself facing twenty-one-years behind bars. I thank Assistant State’s Attorney Claudia Fantauzzo for her efforts in holding Mr. Johnson accountable for his crimes."

Johnson will be required to serve 50 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.