Chicago man sentenced for shooting woman eating in fast food parking lot

A Chicago man has been sentenced to prison for multiple gun charges, including shooting a person during a robbery in a fast food parking lot in northwest suburban Elgin.

Kayshaune T. Steele, 22, was sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to three felony gun charges in two separate incidents, according to Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser.

On Feb. 19, 2019, Steele was riding in a vehicle when it was stopped by Elgin police for a traffic violation. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded Ruger .22 rifle that was not in a case. He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

A year later, Steele was charged again for shooting a person during a robbery at an Elgin fast food restaurant.

Kayshaune T. Steele, 22. (Kane County states attorneys office)

On March 13, 2020, the victims were eating inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 200 block of College Street when Steele walked up and pulled out a gun.

Steele got inside the vehicle and pointed his gun at one of the passengers while demanding her handbag. When Steele didn't find anything of value in the bag, he shot the woman in her right hip.

A second gunshot was fired after the driver got out of the vehicle and began to fight with Steele. He then fled on foot.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Steele was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He was in the second of his trial on the charge from Feb. 19 when he decided to plead guilty to both incidents.

Judge David P. Kliment accepted Steele's plea and sentenced him to 15 years for the charges from March 13, plus an additional year for the Feb. 19 incident, prosecutors said.

"It is clear from the facts of these two cases that Mr. Steele owned a gun with the intent of causing trouble. He has proven himself a danger to the community," said Lori Anderson, Kane County assistant state's attorney.

Steel must serve at least 85% of the 15-year sentence, and is eligible for day-for-day sentencing on the additional year.