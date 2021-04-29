Chicago man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2019 Aurora carjackings

article

A Chicago man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after a string of carjackings in 2019 in suburban Aurora.

Calvin Taylor, of Austin, was arrested by Illinois State troopers after he carjacked three people at gunpoint June 29, 2019, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office.

That day, Taylor approached a man who was pumping gas at a gas station in the 300 block of South Broadway Avenue, pointed a handgun and drove away in his Kia Sedona, officials said.

Taylor then crashed the Kia near Indian Trail Road and Lake Street, according to officials.

A man driving a Chevrolet Impala stopped and asked if he needed help, officials said. Taylor jumped in the Chevrolet and drove away before shortly crashing on to a Dodge Avenger near the Farnsworth Road entrance ramp in to Interstate 88.

The woman driving the Dodge got out of her car to offer Taylor help and he jumped in and took off east on I-88, the state’s attorney’s office said.

State police took him into custody after he crashed the third vehicle and tried to flee on foot, officials said. Troopers found the handgun inside the Kia.

Taylor was charged with armed violence and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, officials said. He will receive credit for the 661 days he has served in the Kane County Jail.

"Mr. Taylor used a gun to initiate a crime spree that involved stealing and crashing three cars on busy roads and streets," Kane County assistant atate’s attorney Jake Matekaitis said. "He endangered many lives, and is fortunate no one was seriously hurt or killed. He is dangerous, and the community is safer with him in prison."