Court document reveals details in Chicago man's alleged sexual abuse of teen girl at chiropractor's office

WARNING: Some may find the details of this story graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Brief Victor Reynolds, 36, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 17-year-old girl. The teen says Reynolds touched her inappropriately during a massage at a Glenview clinic. Reynolds allegedly harassed the teen by phone for months before confronting her in person.



COOK COUNTY — A Chicago man is accused of inappropriately touching a teenage girl during a massage at a northwest suburban chiropractor's office and harassing her by phone for months.

What we know:

Victor Reynolds, 36, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse after a 17-year-old girl told police he inappropriately touched her during a chiropractic massage at ChiroMend Natural Health Center in Glenview on April 28.

The teen, who had been receiving regular chiropractic treatment, reported that while she was lying on her stomach, Reynolds rubbed her buttocks with his hands, making skin-to-skin contact. When she flipped onto her back at his request, she said he continued massaging her legs and then moved his hands under her underwear, touching the top of her vagina with his fingers.

According to prosecutors, this wasn't the first time Reynolds touched her buttocks during sessions.

Prosecutors say Reynolds also harassed the teen by phone between January and May, calling her several times every day from blocked or unknown numbers. He never revealed his identity over the phone.

At first, he didn't speak and just breathed heavily, according to prosecutors. However, he eventually told her "you know who this is."

At some point, the calls allegedly escalated to him making lewd comments and propositions before he finally asked her to meet at a local train station where he confronted her in person.

After the April massage incident, the teen told someone about what had happened. Within a week, she and that person reported it to social workers at her high school and her mother, and then to police. She later identified Reynolds during a forensic interview and picked him out of a photo lineup.

Social workers and the person she confided in also gave statements to authorities that matched the girl’s account.

Reynolds was arrested last week, on Wednesday. He asked for a lawyer and did not make any statements to police.

Victor Reynolds

Dig deeper:

Authorities said Reynolds has no license to practice massage therapy in Illinois and never held one.

He also has a history of similar behavior. In 2018, he allegedly touched a 59-year-old woman’s breasts and twisted her nipples while working at another chiropractic clinic.

In 2019, he was accused of rubbing a 28-year-old woman’s vagina with his fingers while working as a contract masseur. At that point, he was charged in both incidents and convicted of battery in connection with the 2019 case.

What's next:

Reynolds, who is now charged with a Class 1 felony, is being held at the Cook County Jail. He appeared in court on Thursday and is due back on July 3 in Skokie.