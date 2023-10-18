Chicago man shot another man to death in South Shore: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of shooting another man to death in South Shore last month.

Xavier Perkins, 27, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of murder (other forcible felony).

According to police, Perkins fatally shot a 21-year-old man in the 7800 block of South Shore Drive on Sept. 21.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.