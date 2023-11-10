Chicago man shot bouncer outside South Loop strip club: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of shooting a bouncer outside a Strip Club in the South Loop Thursday morning.

Guadalupe Martinez Jr., 27, faces one felony count of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm and one misdemeanor count of failing to surrender his FOID Card.

According to police, the 30-year-old bouncer was escorting a male out of a strip club when a black Tesla pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 700 block of South Clinton Street.

The victim was shot once in the knee and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Martinez was quickly apprehended and charged in connection to the shooting.

No additional information was made available by police.