Drive-by shooting leaves bouncer wounded outside South Loop strip club

A bouncer was shot and hospitalized while leaving a strip club Thursday morning in the South Loop neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was escorting a male out of a strip club when a black Tesla pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 700 block of South Clinton Street, according to police.

The victim was shot once in the knee and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.