Chicago man shot by police charged with stabbing officer in Roseland

A Chicago man who was shot by police over the weekend on the city's South Side has been charged with first-degree attempted murder for allegedly stabbing an officer.

On Saturday, around 7:33 p.m. in the Roseland neighborhood, police responded to a disturbance in the 9900 block of S. Wentworth near 99th and found a man had broken into a home armed with a knife.

The man was threatening a woman who lived at the residence with the knife, police said. Officers came and repeatedly ordered him to drop the knife, according to officials.

The woman was removed from the situation unharmed as the offender continued to refuse commands from officers.

Officers used a taser on the man, but it was ineffective. The offender then lunged at an officer, striking him to the shoulder and head with a knife. That's when an officer shot the offender.

Chicago Fire Media said the officer, 29, was taken to Christ Hospital in serious but stable condition. Another officer was in the hospital for observation.

The offender was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition with a gunshot wound. He's been identified as 41-year-old Romaine Heath.

Heath has been charged with attempted murder, home invasion, unlawful restraint, aggravated kidnappings, and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

He's due in bond court on Tuesday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police say the comprehensive use of force is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.