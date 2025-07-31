Man shot in head while driving in Logan Square, police say

The Brief A 32-year-old man was shot in the head while driving on North Kimball Avenue. The victim crashed into a home after being shot and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. Police say two people in a light-colored pickup truck opened fire and fled the scene.



A man was shot in the head while driving in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood on Wednesday, according to police.

What we know:

The 32-year-old man was heading south in the 3100 block of North Kimball Avenue around 6:53 p.m. when a light-colored pickup truck pulled up.

Two unknown men inside the truck opened fire, hitting the driver in the head. The victim then crashed, damaging a nearby home.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

What's next:

No arrests have been made.

Area Five detectives are investigating.