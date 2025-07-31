Man shot in head while driving in Logan Square, police say
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head while driving in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood on Wednesday, according to police.
What we know:
The 32-year-old man was heading south in the 3100 block of North Kimball Avenue around 6:53 p.m. when a light-colored pickup truck pulled up.
Two unknown men inside the truck opened fire, hitting the driver in the head. The victim then crashed, damaging a nearby home.
He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.
What's next:
No arrests have been made.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.