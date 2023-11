article

A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a person in West Rogers Park in September.

Atta Msari, 21, is charged with aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

At about 6 p.m. on Sept. 7, Msari was allegedly one of the offenders who stabbed and wounded a 20-year-old man in the 5900 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

He was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.