Chicago man trafficked firearms, sold 'switch' devices: prosecutors

A Chicago man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly trafficking firearms and selling "switches" – which are devices that convert guns into fully automatic weapons.

According to the indictment and a previously filed criminal complaint, 29-year-old Rogelio Castaneda dealt firearms without the required license between January 24 and March 30, 2023.

In those two short months, Castaneda allegedly sold four firearms and nine machine gun conversion devices to undercover ATF agents on four separate occasions.

Prosecutors say if Castaneda is convicted, the firearm trafficking charge is punishable by up to five years in federal prison. The possession of a machine gun carries up to 10 years.

The indictment comes as Chicago continues to struggle with gun violence, with more than 700 people shot in the city so far this year, according to data.