Chicago police say man tried to lure girl into car, offered her money for sex

The Brief Chicago police issued an alert after an attempted child luring Thursday afternoon in West Woodlawn. A man in a black sedan allegedly hugged the girl, offered her money for sex, and tried pulling her into his car. The girl got away safely and reported the incident to a Safe Passage worker.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help after a man in a black sedan allegedly tried to lure a girl into his vehicle Thursday afternoon on the South Side.

What we know:

The incident happened between 3:15 and 3:45 p.m. along the 6300 to 6600 block of South Langley Avenue, according to police.

Police said the girl was walking southbound when a man got out of his vehicle, hugged her and offered to pay her for sex. She was able to walk away, but the same man approached her again just a couple blocks away.

At that point, police said, the man grabbed her wrist and tried to pull her toward the car. The girl managed to reach a Safe Passage worker, and the man drove off eastbound on 66th Street.

Police described the man as Black, 30 to 35 years old, with a dark complexion and twists hairstyle. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs around 210 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number JJ419512.