Chicago man tried to rob gas station at gunpoint, fled on foot after locking himself out of car: prosecutors

article

Bond has been set for a Chicago man accused of attempting to rob a Lombard gas station at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

Jaedan Cunningham, 18, is charged with one count of attempted armed robbery.

At about 2:15 p.m. Monday, Lombard police responded to a call of a man who allegedly threatened an employee at gunpoint at the Shell gas station located at Roosevelt Road and Westmore-Meyers Road.

When officers arrived, they located a man matching the description of the suspect, later identified as Cunningham, near the gas station.

Cunningham allegedly saw the officer and then fled on foot.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Following a short foot pursuit, Cunningham was taken into custody, prosecutors said. He was allegedly in possession of an unloaded semi-automatic pistol when he was taken into custody.

After investigating the matter, police determined that Cunningham entered the gas station, pointed a gun approximately 12 inches away from the clerk's face and ordered her to unlock the safe.

Cunningham then allegedly said, "This is a robbery," but eventually left once the clerk told him she was unable to open the safe, prosecutors said.

He then realized he locked himself out of his car and fled the gas station on foot.

A judge set Cunningham's bond at $100,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 22.