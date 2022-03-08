Chicago man wanted for several carjackings in Cicero

Three arrest warrants have been secured for a Chicago man wanted in a series of carjackings in Cicero and Chicago.

Ricki Taylor, 33, is accused of four carjackings – one of which was attempted and unarmed. The three subsequent carjackings involved the use of a firearm.

Cicero police said they obtained surveillance video from a camera in the alley of the latest carjacking that occurred Saturday to identify Taylor. The carjacking occurred at 50th and Ogden Avenue.

The first attempted carjacking occurred on Feb. 16 at Fuller's Car Wash located at 2912 S. Cicero Avenue. Police say Taylor was unarmed.

Another carjacking was reported 11 days later on Feb. 27 — also at the Fuller's Car Wash — when the vehicle was taken from a driver at gunpoint.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The third carjacking occurred on March 4 at the Walgreens located at 4100 W. Cermack Road in Chicago.

"We are cautioning the public about this suspect and serial carjacker," said Cicero Police Chief Jerry Chlada Jr.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on Taylor or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cicero Police at 708-652-2130.