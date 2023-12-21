Chicago man wanted in murder of 24-year-old outside youth center; reward offered for his arrest

article

A reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of a fugitive who is wanted in the murder of a man outside a Chicago youth center earlier this year.

Preston Powell AKA Marley, 23, and his co-conspirator, Anthony Montgomery-Wilson, 24, both of Chicago, were charged earlier this month with conspiracy to use an interstate facility in the commission of a murder for hire.

The two are also charged with an individual murder-for-hire count, while Montgomery-Wilson also faces a firearm charge.

Montgomery-Wilson and Powell allegedly conspired with each other and others to murder Stephon Mack in exchange for money on Jan. 27 of this year.

According to an indictment unsealed in court earlier this month, the two gunmen allegedly emerged from a vehicle and fired several shots as Mack exited the Youth Peace Center of Roseland, located in the 400 block of West 111th Street.

A security guard from the center was also wounded in the shooting but survived, prosecutors said.

Montgomery-Wilson was taken into law enforcement custody and pleaded not guilty during his arraignment earlier this month. A status hearing for Montgomery-Wilson was scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024.

Powell is considered a fugitive and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Chicago is now offering up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.