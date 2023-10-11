Chicago man wrongfully convicted walks free after new evidence emerges

A Chicago man is now free after spending the last 16 years in prison.

His supporters say he was wrongfully convicted in 2007.

That conviction was thrown out in 2016 for the murder of Marquis Lovings.

In Rolling Meadows, the police department was storing three boxes of exculpatory evidence that was withheld from his 2007 trial.

The exoneration project says the boxes were found this spring.

The evidence implicates other individuals in the murder.

An appellate court vacated Patrick Taylor's conviction in 2016 after a ruling in the Illinois Supreme Court.

The high court ruled that defendants have a right to call experts to testify on eyewitness testimony in cases involving eyewitness identification.

Taylor has been in prison since he was 38 years old. He is now 54.

