The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is coming back.

Organizers are planning to have 35,000 people take part in the race this year.

It was canceled last year due to the pandemic with a virtual marathon ran instead.

Runners who registered for the 2020 marathon will be able to transfer their registration to compete in this year's event.

This year's marathon will take place Oct. 10.