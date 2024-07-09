Dozens of Chicago area Mariano's, Jewel-Osco stores to be sold in supermarket merger talks

Nearly three-dozen Mariano's and Jewel-Osco stores in the Chicago area could be sold as part of a proposed merger between supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons.

As part of a divestiture plan, the companies announced Tuesday they have now identified 579 stores that would be sold in markets where they overlap to C&S Wholesale Grocers, a New Hampshire grocery supplier and operator, in an effort to quell the federal government's concerns about the proposed merger.

In April, Kroger and Albertsons announced an updated plan to sell 579 stores for $2.9 billion to C&S after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission deemed their initial plan of 413 stores "inadequate". The FTC said it would give C&S a hodgepodge of unconnected stores and brands, leaving it ill-equipped to compete with a combined Kroger and Albertsons.

"We are confident this expanded divestiture package will provide the stores, supporting assets and expert operators needed to ensure these stores continue to successfully serve their communities for many generations to come," C&S CEO Eric Winn said in a statement.

The majority of the stores in the Chicago area that are impacted by the updated plan carry the Mariano's banner, while four Jewel-Osco locations will also be included. Those stores include:

Jewel-Osco locations:

12001 S Pulaski Rd, Alsip

87 W 87th St, Chicago

1537 N Larkin Ave, Joliet

12803 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights

Mariano's locations:

802 E Northwest Hwy, Arlington Heights

144 S Gary Ave, Bloomingdale

3350 N Western Ave, Chicago

5353 N Elston Ave, Chicago

1800 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago

5201 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

1500 N Clybourn Ave Ste 104, Chicago

3030 N Broadway Ste 100, Chicago

3857 S Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, Chicago

105 Northwest Hwy, Crystal Lake

2999 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield

10 E Golf Rd, Des Plaines

678 N York St, Elmhurst

21001 S LaGrange Rd, Frankfort

6655 Grand Ave, Gurnee

1350 E Route 22, Lake Zurich

345 W Roosevelt Ave, Lombard

1300 S Naper Blvd, Naperville

784 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook

11000 S Cicero Ave, Oak Lawn

9504 142nd St, Orland Park

545 N Hicks Rd, Palatine

1900 S Cumberland Ave, Park Ridge

950 Brook Forest Ave, Shorewood

3358 W Touhy Ave, Skokie

1720 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills

3020 Wolf Rd, Westchester

4700 Gilbert Ave, Western Springs

150 W 63rd St, Westmont

625 S Main St, Wheaton

1822 Willow Rd, Winnetka

It’s unclear if the new plan will satisfy regulators. In February, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block the $24.6 billion merger between the grocery giants, saying the lack of competition would lead to higher grocery prices and lower wages for workers.

Under the updated plan, Kroger would sell its Haggen banner to C&S. C&S would also license the Albertsons banner in California and Wyoming and the Safeway banner in Arizona and Colorado. C&S would also get access to some private-label brands in the stores. Under the proposal, C&S would keep all of the stores open and honor any labor agreements.

Kroger and Albertsons announced their planned merger in October 2022. The companies say it’s necessary so they can better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other big rivals.