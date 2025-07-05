Chicago mass shooting: 7 hurt after gunmen fire into crowd on South Side, police say

The Brief Seven people were shot and injured on Chicago's South Side late Friday night, police say. Two gunmen approached a crowd and opened fire, hitting the victims.



Seven people were shot and injured when two gunmen fired into a crowd on the city’s South Side on Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Justine St. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to the scene around 11:11 p.m., where two unknown male offenders approached the victims on foot.

The gunmen fired into the crowd of people who were standing outside and hit multiple victims, including:

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the leg. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the right thigh. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the right quad and right foot. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the left arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the left flank. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the right buttocks. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the left calf. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

This incident comes just two days after another mass shooting in River North when four people were killed and 14 others were wounded at a listening party for a local rapper.

Police said a car drove past the Artis Restaurant & Lounge and shots were fired into a large crowd standing outside.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what the exact circumstances of the shooting were.

No one is in police custody.

Area detectives are investigating.