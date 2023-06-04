Chicago mass shooting: 7 wounded, 1 fatally on West Side

Chicago police are investigating a deadly mass shooting in the Austin neighborhood that left a woman dead and six more injured.

The shooting occurred in the 4800 block of W. Iowa Street early Sunday at approximately 1 a.m.

Police say shots were fired into a group of people gathered to honor someone who died in a car crash four years ago. Moments before the shooting there was a verbal altercation.

A 25-year-old woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg and was transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition. Another woman, age 28, was shot in the ear and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Three men, ages 27, 28 and 29, were wounded and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A fourth man, age 29, was shot in the chest and arm. He was transported to Stroger in critical condition.

Detectives are canvasing the area for witnesses and video.

No arrests have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.