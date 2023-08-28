Chicago mayor pledges full support at graduation of new police officers

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson pledged his full support to newly minted police officers at Monday morning's graduation ceremony.

Three batches of police academy recruits were recognized, as well as recently promoted command staff, lieutenants, sergeants, detectives, and field training officers.

The new graduates collectively pledged their oaths to support the US and Illinois Constitutions and to faithfully discharge the duties as Chicago police officers to the best of their ability.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"Look around us today. Look at the eclectic diversity that is in this room today. That's why Chicago is the greatest freakin’ city in the world, and if you put your mouth on it, I've got men and women in this room who are prepared to stand up for the best part of our city, and that's the collective response that we will bring to the City of Chicago," said Mayor Johnson.

The spokesperson for today's graduating officers said it should be their goal to never let complacency overcome the idealism that called them to join the department.