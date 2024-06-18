Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson welcomes city's new first responders

A new group of Chicago firefighters were sworn-in on Tuesday morning.

The class took the oath of service among their families at the Arie Crown Theater. Mayor Brandon Johnson welcomed 92 firefighters and EMTs and 49 paramedics with a speech during the ceremony.

Johnson commended the group for their dedication to service.

"Today our city is blessed to be gaining 92 more firefighters and EMTs and 49 paramedics who represent what I like to call the soul of Chicago, because of our diversity and the reflection of all of our 77 communities," Johnson said.

The mayor also said he recognizes the value that each of them will bring to the job.