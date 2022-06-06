Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to kick off re-election campaign Wednesday
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to launch her re-election bid this week with a handful of alderpersons at her side.
The mayor will kick off her campaign this Wednesday 2 p.m. at the Revolution Workshop.
Lightfoot's handpicked chairman of the city council committee, Jason Ervin, has agreed to stand with the mayor as well as two other members.
Still, no matter how many alderpersons stand with Lightfoot, it will be fewer than half of the 20 African-Americans now serving with city council.