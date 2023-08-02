Chicago mayor outlines new strategy for ‘teen takeovers’ downtown

A new mayor means a new strategy for teen takeovers in the city of Chicago.

That new strategy was on display this past weekend in the South Loop.

Forty people were arrested — most of them were teenagers and most of them were charged with misdemeanors after they trashed property, threw bottles and jumped on cars.

Mass arrests were not an outcome Chicago often saw under Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

On Wednesday, Mayor Brandon Johnson was asked about his strategy for handling large gatherings during these last few weekends of summer.

He says there is no simple solution to finding places for young people to gather safely downtown, but there is a game plan.

"The preventative dynamic is of course being far more strategic about finding out where these dynamics are taking place and then showing up not just with law enforcement but with the full force of government, other agencies as well as our community partners to help deter and re-direct young people," said Johnson.

Johnson says the plan includes building out spaces in neighborhoods throughout the city in an effort to keep teens from congregating in places like the Loop.