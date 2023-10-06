Chicago mayor calls out 'right-wing extremists' amid criticism over migrant influx

Mayor Brandon Johnson is facing criticism and frustration from city leaders and residents as he prepares for a trip to the border amidst a daily influx of migrants arriving in Chicago.

This week alone, an average of eight buses arrived daily, and the city has opened more than two dozen shelters for asylum seekers, with others sleeping at police stations and O'Hare Airport.

Mayor Johnson is exploring backup plans to his tent encampments proposal as cold weather approaches, acknowledging that the migrant situation is not an overnight fix.

"If people weren't complaining, you could come to the conclusion that they didn't expect much from us. The real disconnect is that you have an unclean spirit that has captured the right-wing extremists in this country. And I call on them to dig deeper and lean on their faith. As Jesus said, who our neighbors really are: the one on the roadside. Those are our neighbors," Johnson said.

The city has established an online donation site and is urging residents and community groups to donate items to help the migrants.