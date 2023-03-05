Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson in Selma for commemoration of attack on civil rights demonstrators

article

Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson was in Selma, Alabama on Sunday to attend events commemorating the 1965 "Bloody Sunday" attack on peaceful civil rights demonstrators.

"As we mark the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Selma, it’s an important reminder that our work is not done," Johnson said in a tweet.

President Joe Biden spoke at Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge as part of the day's solemn events.

"On this bridge, blood was given to help redeem the soul of America," he said.

Biden also spoke about voting rights.

"This fundamental right remains under assault. The conservative Supreme Court has gutted the Voting Rights Act over the years. Since the 2020 election, a wave of states and dozens and dozens of anti-voting laws fueled by the ‘Big Lie’ and the election deniers now elected to office," he said.