Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas defends taking contribution from former school board member

Paul Vallas said during a lunchtime speech Tuesday that he wanted to give Chicago's City Council more power in order to restrain future mayors inclined to act like emperors.

He also rejected several ethical allegations raised by incumbent Lori Lightfoot's campaign.

Among other things, Vallas explained why he's accepting campaign contributions this year from a former school board member while he returned her cash four years ago.

Wealthy investment banker Deborah Quazza ended up leaving the school board four years ago after the Sun-Times reported companies she had an ownership interest in were doing business with the Chicago Public Schools.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Vallas returned a $500 contribution.

This year, he has received $17,500 from her and her husband. He says he's determined that they did nothing wrong while she was serving on the Board of Education.

Vallas said he expects to face many attacks from Lightfoot.