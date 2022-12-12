Chicago mayoral election: Green calls for federal investigation into Wilson

The legal process of deciding who will be kicked off the Chicago mayoral ballot began on Monday.

Several candidates appear not to have followed the rule and may be in jeopardy.

Political newcomer Johnny Logalbo appears to have filed nominating petitions that have nowhere near the required 12,500 voter signatures. Then, there is the grudge match between multi-millionaire philanthropist Willie Wilson and activist Ja'Mal Green. Wilson's ally Rickey Hendon got Green removed four years ago.

Now, Green wants payback.

"There needs to be a federal investigation into Rickey Hendon and Willie Wilson, especially knowing that Willie Wilson is not going to fire him. And Willie Wilson has paid him almost a half-million dollars in the last four years alone," Green said.

Hendon is a former Illinois state senator who is now a political campaign consultant specializing in helping candidates like Wilson get on the ballot, while blocking their opponents from getting on.

Hendon and Wilson dismiss Green's claims and deny any wrongdoing. Their lawyer on Monday pointed out that Green's ally, Kevin Hobby, who submitted many signatures on behalf of Green, appears to have sworn on the same day before a notary that he lived at two separate addresses. The lawyer said investigators found Hobby in fact lives at neither place, and they seek to throw out all the nominating petitions he submitted.

Green blocked Hobby from talking to reporters.

"Y'all want to speak to him? I don't want him on the record sayin' too much! Alright, no Kevin Hobby today, y'all!" Green said.

Green says he has learned some lessons since his first run for mayor in 2019. Back then, he withdrew as a candidate after it was revealed he wasn't even registered to vote.