Chicago mayoral election: New Chuy Garcia ad mentions son's involvement in street gang

Union leaders chanted their support of Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia at a lunchtime meeting on Monday, as the mayoral candidate released a new television ad referencing his adult son's former involvement in a street gang.

Garcia says his 39-year-old son, Sammy, now works as a chef for a well-known restaurant company. But from about the age of 14 until 20, the younger Garcia was active in a Little Village neighborhood street gang. The congressman refers to it in a new tv spot scheduled to begin airing on Tuesday.

"I’ve lost friends and neighbors to gun violence. I nearly lost my son to the gangs. We can't afford to lose one more kid," Garcia said in the ad.

At a union office on the city’s West Side this afternoon, Garcia said his son was a teenager when he first got involved in the gang on 26th Street in Little Village. He had this advice for families trying to win their sons back from the street.

"Keep trying and look for help. There are people in your neighborhood who care. There are people who may be the difference makers. Don't give up. Keep the faith. And don't blame yourself for everything that happened," Garcia said.

Should he become mayor, Garcia says preventing gangs from corrupting the youth would be one of the causes he fights for.