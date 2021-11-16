Expand / Collapse search

Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows who would win between Lightfoot, Catanzara

Chicago
Chicago police union president John Catanzara says he plans on running for mayor. So how would he matchup with Lori Lightfoot? A new poll has the answer.

CHICAGO - Chicago police union president John Catanzara says he plans on running for mayor. So how would he matchup with Lori Lightfoot?

The good news for Catanzara is that a new survey confirms what an earlier one found last month: only a small percentage of voters say Lightfoot deserves a second term.

Now, here is the bad news for Catanzara.

In a head-to-head contest, Mayor Lightfoot wins 45.7%, with 30.3% undecided and Catanzara getting just 24%.

He is, in fact, the weakest potential challenger among seven that pollster Ogden and Fry tested in a survey of 457 likely Chicago voters. Results are accurate to within plus/minus 4.7 percentage points.

One possible factor for his poor showing in the poll is that Catanzara supported former President Donald Trump, who got between 12% and 15% percent in Chicago during the elections of 2016 and 2020.

"John Catanzara, I don't know if he's officially declared what his political party is. But if he could be perceived as conservative or Republican or whatever — if that's the case, that would be an opening for Mayor Lightfoot to exploit," said Matt Podgorsky of Ogden and Fry Polling.

In a preview of how she might run against him, the mayor wrote Tuesday about his sudden retirement: "Not a surprise, that a man of hate — as John Catanzara has demonstrated over and over that he is — would run away from accountability."

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Catanzara retired from the Chicago Police Department. His retirement came right in the middle of a termination hearing with the police board regarding alleged department violations.

