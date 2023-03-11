Chicago mayoral election: Vallas, Johnson focus on women's issues in forum

The two men running for Chicago mayor focused on women's issues on Saturday.

At a forum sponsored by the "Chicago Women Take Action Alliance," Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson tackled a number of topics, including taxes, school vouchers and charter schools.

Both talked about what they would do to ensure women get a fair shot at jobs and contracts in Chicago.

"In my administration we're gonna look girls in the face and we're gonna tell them they could actually be electricians, they could be plumbers, they could be pipefitters. They could be general contractors. But that requires a real comprehensive approach," Johnson said.

"The bottom line here is you set goals and you implement them. Just as I did when I ran the Chicago Public Schools. Just as I did when we were awarding professional services contracts," Vallas said.

On the subject of abortion, Johnson called Chicago a "sanctuary city" for a women's right to choose.

Vallas says he also strongly supports abortion rights, even if they don't align with his personal faith.